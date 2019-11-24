Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:
Last week, miscellaneous rarities included a pink-footed goose at Longmeadow Flats in Longmeadow, a brown booby off of Jetties Beach in Nantucket, and a golden eagle at the Quabbin Reservoir. There was also a continuing Pacific-slope flycatcher off of River Road in Hadley.
► Bristol County: Among sightings were a Eurasian wigeon at Broad Cove in Somerset, a Nashville warbler at Acushnet Sawmill Conservation Area, and a black-throated blue warbler at Oak Top.
► Greater Boston: Observers at Torbert McDonald Park in Medford found a grasshopper sparrow, a chipping sparrow, a field sparrow, five fox sparrows, a yellow-breasted chat, and a Nashville warbler.
► North Shore: Top sightings included two tundra swans at Lake Attitash in Merrimac, 14 tundra swans and an American avocet on Plum Island, and an ash-throated flycatcher at Salisbury Beach. Additional sightings from Plum Island included a redhead, two semipalmated plovers, seven purple sandpipers, three long-billed dowitchers, an American bittern, two rough-legged hawks, and a Western kingbird. In Gloucester, a lark sparrow was found at Niles Pond. A second Western kingbird was found at Eastern Point Wildlife Sanctuary.
► South Shore: Sightings from the Manomet Center for Conservation Science included a fox sparrow, a Lincoln’s sparrow, and an orange-crowned warbler. There was a vesper sparrow at Mass. Audubon’s Daniel Webster Wildlife Sanctuary.
For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass. Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org.