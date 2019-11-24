► North Shore: Top sightings included two tundra swans at Lake Attitash in Merrimac, 14 tundra swans and an American avocet on Plum Island, and an ash-throated flycatcher at Salisbury Beach. Additional sightings from Plum Island included a redhead, two semipalmated plovers, seven purple sandpipers, three long-billed dowitchers, an American bittern, two rough-legged hawks, and a Western kingbird. In Gloucester, a lark sparrow was found at Niles Pond. A second Western kingbird was found at Eastern Point Wildlife Sanctuary.