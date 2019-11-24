The two have been known to frequent Downtown Crossing, police said.

Elisabeth Sanchez of Dorchester and Brian Vila of Brighton were last seen by their families on Saturday and are believed to be together, police said.

Boston police are seeking the public’s help to find two missing 13-year-olds, department officials said in a statement Sunday.

Sanchez is a white-Hispanic female who stands at about 5 feet tall, weighs about 100 pounds, and has dark brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Vila was described as a Hispanic male who stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Police said Vila was last seen wearing a black Nike zip-up sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white Nike high-top sneakers. Police did not provide a description of what Sanchez was wearing.

No further information was provided by police.

Anyone with information about the two teens’ whereabouts are urged to contact detectives at 617-343-4256 or 617-343-4328.

Members of the public can also provide information anonymously by calling 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Max Reyes can be reached at @MaxJReyes.