The Coast Guard rescued a fisherman but were still searching for three more people on Sunday evening after a fishing boat capsized southwest of Martha’s Vineyard, a Coast Guard spokesman said.
The Coast Guard received a distress signal from the capsized boat around 3:18 p.m., Petty Officer Third Class Ryan Noel said.
A helicopter recovered one fisherman at 4:48 p.m. That helicopter was headed back to a Coast Guard station on Cape Cod as of about 7 p.m., Noel said.
The fisherman was in “good condition,” Noel said.
Another helicopter and the Coast Guard boat Cobia are continuing to search for the three people who are still missing, Noel said.
#HappeningNow @USCGNortheast Rescue crews from Air Station Cape Cod have recovered one fisherman and are actively searching for 3 more after receiving a distress signal from a boat that capsized and sank, 24NM SW of Martha’s Vineyard, #Massachusetts #SAR— USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) November 24, 2019
