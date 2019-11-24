The Coast Guard rescued a fisherman but were still searching for three more people on Sunday evening after a fishing boat capsized southwest of Martha’s Vineyard, a Coast Guard spokesman said.

The Coast Guard received a distress signal from the capsized boat around 3:18 p.m., Petty Officer Third Class Ryan Noel said.

A helicopter recovered one fisherman at 4:48 p.m. That helicopter was headed back to a Coast Guard station on Cape Cod as of about 7 p.m., Noel said.