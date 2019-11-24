A warrant had been out for Ambroisio’s arrest on charges of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm for allegedly shooting Gregory Phillips on Dec. 10, 2018, the statement said.

Police arrested Marcus Ambroisio, 24, near 33 Theodore St. in Dorchester at about 3 p.m., police said in a statement Sunday.

A Dorchester man was arrested Saturday afternoon for allegedly fatally shooting a 25-year-old man in Mattapan last December , Boston police said.

On that night at about 10 p.m., Boston police responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 155 Savannah Ave. in Mattapan, the statement said. Officers found Phillips suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Phillips was shot several times in the chest while sitting inside a car, the Globe previously reported.

Police had been searching for a maroon van seen driving away from the scene, the Globe reported.

Ambroisio is expected to be arraigned Monday in Dorchester Municipal Court.

Boston police are continuing to investigate. Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

Previous Globe coverage was used in this report. Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.