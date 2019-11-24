PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is again extending the holiday tradition of free street parking in several city neighborhoods as a way to encourage shoppers to buy local.

The Democratic mayor announced the city will offer up to two hours of free parking from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. in designated commercial districts, starting Friday and going through Jan. 1.

Free parking will be offered in commercial districts including downtown, around Atwells Avenue, Broad Street, Olneyville Square, Wayland Square and on Hope, Thayer and Wickenden Streets.