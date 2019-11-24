Adam Crook, 44, was arrested on Saturday after police received a report of animal cruelty from a neighbor on Mount Zion Road, police said in a statement Sunday .

A Melrose man is facing an animal cruelty charge after he allegedly killed his dog in his backyard on Friday night, according to Melrose police.

While investigating at the scene, police said they learned that Crook — who is known to police — allegedly dragged his dog from his home into the backyard on Friday night and struck the animal in the head with a large rock multiple times, killing it. Crook then allegedly got a shovel from his home and buried the dog.

Advertisement

Police obtained and executed a search warrant to locate and exhume the dog from the grave.

“This suspect’s alleged actions are absolutely reprehensible and inexcusable,” said Melrose police Chief Michael Lyle in the statement, adding that he was “grateful for the excellent investigative work” of Melrose police officials and the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

Police arrested Crook without incident. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Malden District Court.

Melrose police were assisted in the investigation by federal law enforcement partners and the Animal Rescue League.

Mike Kotsopoulos can be reached at mike.kotsopoulos@globe.com