MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont has announced its latest round of weekends aimed at helping tourists who enjoy visiting Vermont move to the state full time.

The four “Stay-to-Stay Weekends” will be held on Dec. 13-16 in Newport and at Jay Peak; Feb. 21-24, 2020 in Brattleboro and at Mount Snow; Feb. 21-24, 2020 in Bennington and at Bromley Mountain; and March 13-15 in Rutland and at Killington.

It’s part of an effort to expand the state’s workforce.