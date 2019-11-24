Quick-thinking parishioners and first responders saved a male who was suffering from a heart attack at St. Mary’s Church in Wrentham on Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to the church at 130 South St., where parishioners were performing CPR on a male who was in cardiac arrest, Wrentham police said in a statement posted to Facebook on Sunday afternoon. The officers continued CPR and used a defibrillator on the male until fire officials arrived.

The male was resuscitated and taken to the hospital, police said.