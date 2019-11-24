Quick-thinking parishioners and first responders saved a male who was suffering from a heart attack at St. Mary’s Church in Wrentham on Sunday, police said.
Officers responded to the church at 130 South St., where parishioners were performing CPR on a male who was in cardiac arrest, Wrentham police said in a statement posted to Facebook on Sunday afternoon. The officers continued CPR and used a defibrillator on the male until fire officials arrived.
The male was resuscitated and taken to the hospital, police said.
Police and church officials could not be reached for further information.
His condition was not known Sunday night.
