It will be hard to stay dry Sunday, as gusty winds mix with rain that could fall heavily at times.
Up to 2 inches of rain is expected in Boston, mainly before 10 p.m., with 12 mile-per-hour winds and gusts up to 30, according to the National Weather Service.
In the Berkshires and Worcester Hills, rain might switch over to snow, but little accumulation is expected, the weather service said on Twitter.
In Boston, temperatures will likely stay far from freezing, with a high near 48, according to forecasters.
Other than a chance of showers Tuesday night and Wednesday, a dry week is expected to follow, with a sunny though windy Thanksgiving in store, according to the weather service.
After highs near 48 Monday, 52 Tuesday, and 53 Wednesday, Thursday is expected to hit 45 degrees, with a stiff northwest wind of about 16 miles per hour and wind gusts about twice that, forecasters said.
Sun and wind will likely stick around into the weekend, with temperatures hitting 39 on Friday and 40 Saturday, according to the weather service.
