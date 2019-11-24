It will be hard to stay dry Sunday, as gusty winds mix with rain that could fall heavily at times.

Up to 2 inches of rain is expected in Boston, mainly before 10 p.m., with 12 mile-per-hour winds and gusts up to 30, according to the National Weather Service.

In the Berkshires and Worcester Hills, rain might switch over to snow, but little accumulation is expected, the weather service said on Twitter.