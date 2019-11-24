On Tuesday, McKinnon and dozens of volunteers will pack the food into a box with frozen turkeys and a gallon of milk and distribute them to 546 families in nine North Shore communities.

The garage of Melanie McKinnon’s Salem home is filled with some 12,000 cans of vegetables, boxes of stuffing, bottled juice, and much more as she prepares Thanksgiving dinner in a box for hundreds of families.

McKinnon has run the turkey drive for 12 years through her charity It Starts With Me!

Food donations were collected at Salem schools, the police station and nonprofits. Hundreds of items were also dropped off this weekend at her home.

On Saturday, two friends drove to a potato farm in Maine and returned with 400 five-pound bags of spuds donated by a longtime friend, she said.

People have also donated money to buy food. The turkeys are purchased at cost from Market Basket. On Tuesday, a group of volunteers will pick up the turkeys and gallons of milk from the Salem store.

Melanie McKinnon (center, front) stands with volunteers (left to right) Dana Kleemola, Sue Sironi, and Dave Beaulieu in her garage Saturday. Kathy McCabe for the Globe Staff

“On delivery day, we’ll send up a crew with box trucks and a couple pickup trucks and then we’ll pick those up directly right from there,” McKinnon said Saturday evening, after a long day of receiving and organizing donations.

McKinnon, who has been organizing the turkey drive for families in need for about a decade, said that Thanksgiving is her favorite holiday. Nobody should have to worry about not being able to provide a meal for their family, she said.

“It’s a holiday that is not about gifts, it’s not about greed,” McKinnon said. “It’s about family and friends and sitting around making memories, and I feel like every family should be able to experience that.”

Every family gets an aluminium roasting pan, two cans of gravy, cranberry sauce, two boxes of stuffing, a bag of potatoes, squash, two cans of corn, two cans of green beans or two cans of peas, McKinnon said.

They also get a can of carrots, juice, and a gallon of milk, rolls, butter, a pie, and a box desert such as cookies or a cake.

“We do try to put as much extra stuff as we can so they have extra food to put in their cabinets,” she said.

Anything left over is donated to local food programs.

“Sometimes we’ll get way too many cans of corn or stuffing,” McKinnon said. “So we’ll just, afterwards, divide all that up and donate it to pantries, shelters, and spread it all out.”

