“They will go to Oxford in September 2020 to study in fields broadly across the social, biological and physical sciences, and in the humanities,” Gerson said. “They are leaders already, and we expect their impact to expand exponentially over the course of their public-spirited careers.”

The cohort of 32 students, selected from a pool of 963 candidates who had been nominated by their colleges and universities, “reflect the extraordinary diversity that characterizes and strengthens the United States,” Elliot F. Gerson, the American Secretary of the Rhodes Trust, said in a statement Sunday.

The Rhodes Trust on Sunday announced the American Rhodes Scholar Class of 2020, a group that includes students from area universities including Harvard, Yale, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Rhodes scholarships provide all expenses for two or three years of study at the University of Oxford, according to the statement, and in some cases, may allowing funding for four years.

This year’s Rhodes Scholar class is overall majority-minority, about about half are first-generation Americans, according to the statement. And for the third consecutive year, the class is made up of majority-minority students.

The class also makes history for having the first transgender woman elected to a Rhodes Scholarship, while two other members of the class are non-binary, according to the statement.

Harvard University is represented by five students in this year’s Rhodes Scholar class, including Kristine E. Guillaume, of Forest Hills, N.Y.; Luke G. Melas-Kyriazi, of New York, N.Y.; Oliva J. McGinnis, of Phoenixville, Penn.; Lauren D. Spohn, of College Station, Texas; and Neil B. Band, of Omaha, Neb.

Four students from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are also part of the Rhodes class, including Vilhelm L. Andersen Woltz, of Logan, Ohio; Claire E. Halloran, of Wauwatosa, Wis; Megan A. Yamoah, of Davis, Calif.; and Francisca Vasconcelos, of San Diego, Calif.

Yale University is also represented by four students: Lillian A. Moore-Eissenberg, of Roslindale; Laura Plata, of Palatine, Ill.; Liana Wang, of Houston, Texas; and Christina K. Pao, of Portland, Ore.

Other area students include: Anna C. Esenther of Ashland (Michigan State University); Wanjiku N. Gatheru of Pomfret, Conn. (University of Connecticut); Stephen G. Damianos of North Hampton, N.H. (University of Pennsylvania); Kritika Singh of McLean, Va. (Northeastern University); and Camila S. Pelsinger of San Francisco, Calif. (Brown University).

