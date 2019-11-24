Sanchez was indicted for the murder in 1995, said Matthew Brelis, a spokesman for the Suffolk district attorney’s office, in an e-mail Sunday. Sanchez left for New York hours after the shooting and then returned to the Dominican Republic, the statement said.

William Sanchez, a Dominican Republic native, returned to Boston Friday to face first-degree murder charges in the death of Jorge Medina, a Hyde Park resident who was shot in October 1995 outside a house party on Norwell Street, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement Sunday.

A man who fled to the Dominican Republic after allegedly fatally shooting a bouncer who had removed him from a Dorchester party will be arraigned Monday — more than 24 years after the incident, the Suffolk County district attorney’s office said.

“An extradition treaty with the Dominican Republic was signed in 2015 and it took years to locate Mr. Sanchez and confirm his identity,” the statement said.

Brelis said he did not know when Sanchez was arrested.

Medina had been working as a bouncer at a house party on Oct. 8, 1995 at 195 Norwell St. when he removed Sanchez from the party, the statement said. A few minutes later, Sanchez returned and allegedly began firing shots at Medina and another person as they were going back inside the home.

Boston police found Medina in a front room of the house with a gunshot wound in his back at about 3:40 a.m., the statement said.

He was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m., the statement said. He had been shot once in the upper back and once in the right front pelvis.

“Whether a homicide happened decades or days ago, we are working tirelessly to solve them. All of them. And with the advances in science and the renewed commitment by my office and the Boston and State Police, we are making advances every day,” Rollins said in the statement.

Sanchez will be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court.

According to a Globe story published the day after the shooting, the woman who hosted the party had described Sanchez as a “troublemaker” and asked Medina to remove him from the home.

Medina asked his girlfriend’s brother, Jose Manuel Melendez, to help him escort Sanchez outside.

Melendez told the Globe as many as six shots were fired from behind a parked car, one of which struck Medina in the back as he tried to duck for cover.

Police were focusing on an unnamed suspect after the incident, the Globe reported.

Medina, who grew up in Jamaica Plain, was awaiting the birth of his child with Melendez’s sister at the time of his death, the Globe reported.

Previous Globe coverage was used in this report. Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.