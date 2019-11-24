At the time, Jones was trying to secure an object at his waist, which led officers to believe he had a handgun, the statement said.

Police on patrol first arrested Kelvin Jones, 25, of Dorchester, who was seen leaving a house party on Langdon Street with a large group of people, according to a statement from Boston police .

Two men were arrested after a house party ended on Sunday morning in Roxbury — one on weapons charges and another for assault and battery on an officer, officials said.

When officers approached him, Jones allegedly removed the object from his waistband and placed it inside a parked car, according to the statement.

After locking the car, Jones allegedly took off on foot through several backyards before officers had a chance to catch up to him while he was scaling a fence, the statement said.

Car keys were found while officers were retracing the suspect’s steps, and a loaded handgun with 12 rounds was later found under the driver’s seat of the parked vehicle, the statement said.

The handgun was reported stolen from Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., the statement said.

After Jones was placed under arrest, the large crowd that had left the house party returned and several people began throwing plastic cups at police vehicles, according to the statement.

Several people who were “agitated by the officers’ presence” began “yelling at officers in an aggressive manner,” according to the statement.

At that time, 27-year-old Hassaun Daily of Jamaica Plain spat on an officer and attempted to choke him, the statement said.

After a violent struggle, Daily was placed under arrest as well, according to the statement.

Both men are due in Roxbury District Court to be arraigned on several charges, according to the statement.

Jones is being charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, and receiving stolen property, the statement said.

Daily is being charged with assault and battery on a police officer, interfering with a police officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, the statement said.

Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.