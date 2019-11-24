In Canton , the Eleanor Cabot Bradley Estate holds its first “Winterlights,” featuring an illuminated woodland trail, holiday light displays, and other installations throughout the estate’s noted gardens and rhododendron walk. The Georgian-style mansion, at 2468B Washington St., is also decorated for “Winterlights,” offered Fridays-Sundays from 5 to 8 p.m. through Dec. 29. (Another “Winterlights” is offered in North Andover; see below.) For more information, visit www.thetrustees.org .

Perhaps it’s time to try a different approach — plunging headlong into the cold season and venturing out to “holiday” happenings we hadn’t been to in some years. Here are a few things that caught our attention:

Some of us don’t particularly like this time of year, when the holidays can add their own stresses and the days get dark all too quickly. We try to avoid the crowds in shops, dread the slushy weather that will soon assail us, and miss too much the departed loved ones whose absence is felt acutely, especially at Thanksgiving.

In Duxbury, the town’s business association hosts its annual “Holly Days” on Sunday with activities that include face painting, hair decorating, and gingerbread cookie decorating. The seventh annual “Ugly Sweater Stroll” starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Chestnut Street Grill, 8 Chestnut St.; other activities, such as a photo booth, crafts, holiday tattoos, and a hot chocolate bar, take place at the Duxbury Student Union, 147 St. George St., from noon to 4 p.m. Visit www.duxburybusinessassociation.com/holly-days.

In Lexington, Eileen Ivers and her Celtic-roots band play at Cary Memorial Hall, 1605 Massachusetts Ave., on Sunday at 3 p.m. in “A Joyful Christmas” — an afternoon of holiday music mixing traditional music, story-filled folk and age-old Wren Day songs, fiddle looping, and roots music. Visit www.caryhalllexington.com.

In Lowell, the 31st annual “City of Lights” festival begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday with a wreath-decorating workshop at the Pollard Library, followed by free rides on the “Holly Jolly Trolley,” a wreath contest and raffle, photos with Santa, caroling, a craft market, a holiday movie, children’s entertainment, ornament decorating, ice skating, food trucks, a nighttime parade from Jackson Street to the city hall at 4 p.m., and the lighting of city hall. Visit www.lowellcityoflights.org.

In Newburyport, explore a wild cranberry bog with a ranger in the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, 6 Plum Island Turnpike, on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Meet at the visitor station for the two-hour tour, and pick a bag of cranberries to take home. Registration is required by calling 978-465-5753.

In North Andover, the gardens at Stevens-Coolidge Place, 137 Andover St., are cast in a whole new light as they sparkle with thousands of shimmering bulbs each Thursday through Sunday (except Thanksgiving Day), 5 to 8 p.m., through Dec. 29. This “Winterlights” display (see another in Canton, above) also features scavenger hunts, seasonal characters and experiences, crafts, food, and refreshments. Visit www.thetrustees.org.

In Plymouth, the Plymouth Center for the Arts holds its “Holiday Open House” on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with artisan demonstrations, gifts and artwork for purchase, and refreshments. The event takes place in the town’s former library building at 11 North St., which is decorated for the holidays and is hosting a members’ art show through Dec. 30. Visit www.artsplymouth.org.

In Stoneham, the Greater Boston Stage Company’s production of “Miracle on 34th Street” takes the stage Friday through Dec. 22 at 395 Main St. A sensory-friendly performance will take place on Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. Visit www.greaterbostonstage.org.

In Wellesley, the Massachusetts Horticultural Society hosts a “Festival of Trees” Friday until Dec. 29 at The Gardens at Elm Bank, 900 Washington St. There’ll be more than 60 decorated trees on display from 6 to 9 p.m., horse-drawn wagon rides, a “Snow Village” model railroad, and a fire pit. Visitors can enter a raffle, ending on Dec. 15, to take one of the trees home. Visit www.masshort.org.

