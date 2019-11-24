The victim of a stabbing at a shopping plaza in Weymouth Saturday is expected to survive, police said.
The 41-year-old man was stabbed in the torso in front of the shopping plaza at 610 Middle St. in Weymouth, police said in a statement Sunday.
He was taken to an area hospital with very serious injuries Saturday night, the statement said, but is expected to recover.
Mark Allsopp, 32, of Weymouth was arrested a short time later on Pine Ridge Road and is being charged with attempted murder.
The victim and Allsopp are known to each other, according to police, who said the incident may have stemmed from a dispute on social media.
Allsopp was held on $25,000 bail and is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court Monday for assault with intent to murder, carrying a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon with serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice-interfering with a police investigation, and possession of a Class D Substance, the statement said.
Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.