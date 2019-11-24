A 65-year-old man was in serious condition Sunday following a rollover crash Saturday afternoon in Wareham, officials said.

Michael Roche of Sagamore Beach was taken from the crash scene to Tobey Hospital and then flown to Beth Israel Hospital, where he was in serious condition as of Sunday night , according to a statement from State Police.

Roche was driving eastbound on Route 25 when he lost control of his Ford Ranger and hit the median, State Police said in a statement Saturday afternoon.