“I’d rather have Dunkin’ Donuts because I like Dunkin’, and we are going to miss them if they don’t open,” said Tarrant, who has turned to making her own coffee. “If they cleaned it up, we can get past that.”

East Boston resident Tammy Tarrant said Monday she would go back if the shop was cleared to reopen.

The Dunkin’ Donuts in East Boston’s Maverick Square may have a rodent problem, but that won’t keep loyal customers away.

But the fate of the shop remains unknown. Since a video of rodents running around the shop was shared on social media last week, the Dunkin’ location at 13-15 Maverick Square was temporarily shut down and now it’s being sued.

The federal lawsuit filed last Friday by Dunkin’ Donuts Franchising LLC accuses Ralph F. D’Alelio, Gary J. D’Alelio, Michele Lawlor, and RMG Donuts LLC of “flagrantly violating Dunkin’s operational standards relating to health, food safety, and sanitation at their former Dunkin’ shop” and states that Dunkin’ has terminated its franchise agreement with them.

The location at 13-15 Maverick Square made headlines last week after the video showing what appeared to be several mice scurrying around the floor of the shop was shared on social media.

Nothing like seeing a bunch of rats to get you in the mood for breakfast. https://t.co/8rhtoyO7AT — NBC10Boston Rob (@NBCBostonRob) November 20, 2019

The city’s Inspectional Services Department launched an investigation and the store was closed by its manager last Tuesday.

“After reviewing the video an inspector was immediately dispatched to the location to conduct a full compliance inspection of the establishment,” city officials said in a statement. “While working with the department, the manager of the establishment has decided to close until all violations are corrected and approved by the department,” the department said.

According to the lawsuit filed by Dunkin’ Donuts Franchising LLC, company officials were also alerted to the video of the rodents last Tuesday.

“Dunkin’ personnel drove to the shop and required it to close immediately upon observing serious violations of Dunkin’s Standards for health, food safety, sanitation, including evidence of rodents, fruit flies, cockroaches, and unapproved pest management systems,” the lawsuit states. “Defendants’ conduct caused wide-spread negative media coverage.”

Last Wednesday, Dunkin’ hand-delivered a notice demanding that the violations be cured within 24 hours. The next day the shop was inspected again and “once again found to be in default of Dunkin’s Standards,” the lawsuit alleges. Company officials then sent a notice that it was terminating the franchise agreement for the shop.

“Notwithstanding Defendants’ breaches of the Franchise Agreement, the resulting termination of the Franchise Agreement, and the Notice of Termination, the Defendants have continued to operate the shop using the Dunkin’ system and Dunkin’s Marks without having any right or license to do so,” the complaint alleges.

It’s not the first time this particular Dunkin’ location has had violations. A city inspection on June 6 of this year noted several violations, including two dead roaches under an ice blender, “visible soils” on walls near the flavor syrups, visible clutter and debris on shelving under the registers, and “floors with visible soils and debris behind donut/bagel racks and other equipment.”

At the most recent inspection on Nov. 19, city officials documented visible soils on an ice machine; small flies present in the dining area and in the back of the establishment; debris, clothing, and other items strewn about an alleyway; weather stripping that was too high on the bottom of a rear door; and flooring behind equipment and under countertops “solid with heavy build up and other debris.”

On Monday morning the shop was closed. A reporter tried calling the phone number listed for the restaurant three times, and each time there was a busy signal.

For customers like Nicholas Mackenzie of Chelsea, the closure means he has to find a new Dunkin’ location to go to. He said he wasn’t shocked about the video.

“I’m not surprised because there’s a huge mice problem in East Boston,” he said.

Carlos Garcia works in East Boston said he’ll be going to Burger King, located a few doors away, for his coffee.

“It’s gross because it’s a food establishment, so it should be more clean,” he said. “I think it doesn’t have to be closed for good, just hire people that actually care about cleanliness. I’ll have to get my coffee at Burger King, which is not the same at the end of the day.”

Tarrant said she is going to look for alternatives, but the options are very limited.

“Making my own coffee isn’t the same as Dunkin’,” she said. “And the people were really nice in there ... Everybody comes here in the morning, so now we don’t have anywhere to chill but Burger King, but I don’t want that in the morning. So what are we going to do?”

The Dunkin’ Donuts at 13-15 Maverick Square was closed Monday morning. Alyssa Lukpat

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.