The USGS reported the location of the earthquake to be just a couple streets away from the 1.8-magnitude earthquake that hit at 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

The 1.2-magnitude earthquake was 1.9 miles deep and had an epicenter 1.9 miles west of Salem in southeastern New Hampshire, just over the Massachusetts border. It hit at 2:52 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey.

Just hours after a 1.8-magnitude earthquake shook houses in Salem, N.H., Saturday night, another smaller earthquake was reported early Sunday morning, officials said.

This indicates that the second earthquake was an aftershock, said John Ebel, a seismologist at Boston College’s Weston Observatory .

“That’s a pretty common observation. We often get more than one earthquake at a locality,” he said. “An aftershock is simply a smaller earthquake that follows in the same location as the main shock.”

Ebel said it is a little bit unusual to see an earthquake in Salem, but it is not shocking as other small earthquakes have been detected in the area.

Although people in Salem felt the first earthquake, the police department did not get any calls from concerned residents after the early Sunday morning earthquake, Salem Police Lieutenant Joe Keating said.

As of Monday morning, the USGS had 23 reports from people who felt the earthquake Saturday, but no one reported feeling the aftershock.

Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, the police department got multiple calls for “rumbles and house shaking,” but there were no reports of damages or injuries, Lieutenant Chad Clark said Saturday.

The department posted on social media Saturday night confirming that there was an earthquake, which has caused “quite a bit of reaction,” Keating said.

“It was more hijinks than anything,” he said. “It kind of blew up with everyone adding their comments and two cents. It was pretty entertaining. There were some who were concerned but they were in the minority.”

