The family of Jennifer Dulos, the Connecticut mother missing since May, thanked police in a statement Saturday for continuing to investigate her disappearance.

Dulos, a mother of five, went missing May 24 from the affluent town of New Canaan, Conn., police there said. Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, 51, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, 44, were charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with the disappearance.

“It has now been six months since Jennifer Farber Dulos was reported missing ... We are deeply thankful to the New Canaan and Connecticut State police for their ongoing efforts to solve this case and bring those responsible to justice,” Carrie Luft, a family spokeswoman, said in a statement.