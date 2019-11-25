The family of Jennifer Dulos, the Connecticut mother missing since May, thanked police in a statement Saturday for continuing to investigate her disappearance.
Dulos, a mother of five, went missing May 24 from the affluent town of New Canaan, Conn., police there said. Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, 51, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, 44, were charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with the disappearance.
“It has now been six months since Jennifer Farber Dulos was reported missing ... We are deeply thankful to the New Canaan and Connecticut State police for their ongoing efforts to solve this case and bring those responsible to justice,” Carrie Luft, a family spokeswoman, said in a statement.
Luft said that Dulos’ five kids are “healthy and well.”
“In honor of Jennifer, we encourage acts of caring and generosity this holiday season, whether donations to a local food bank or shelter or other gestures of compassion. Hug your loved ones close and extend a hand to a stranger,” the statement said.
Dulos, 50, vanished May 24 after dropping the children off at school in New Canaan. Her children, who range in age from 8 to 13 and include two sets of twins, have been staying with Dulos’ mother, Gloria Farber, in New York City. Both Farber and Fotis Dulos are seeking custody of the children.
New Canaan police said that Fotis Dulos and Troconis disposed of items found in Hartford, Conn., that contained Dulos’ blood.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Travis Andersen of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.