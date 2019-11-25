The video of the fireball was taken at 5:23 p.m. Friday by the dashcam of a vehicle traveling on a highway in Revere.

The video uploaded to the American Meteor Society website by an observer named “Eric M.” shows a bright ball of light tearing through the dark night sky with a glowing tail following behind it. It appeared to be hurtling downward and quickly faded away.

A man driving in Revere saw a fireball in the sky on Friday night and captured it on video.

Sightings were also reported in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maine, New Hampshire, and in several other places in Massachusetts.

A man in Maynard was out walking his dog when he saw the fireball.

“I saw a bright streak that turned very bright and larger then appear to get smaller before disappearing.

Another observer named Pete M. in Ashford, Conn., described it as “a bright white ball in the sky,” according to the AMS website.

“Looked like a police helicopter spotlight, then dimmed and I saw the streak as the light faded,” he said.

A fireball is another term for a very bright meteor, according to the American Meteor Society. “Several thousand meteors of fireball magnitude occur in the Earth’s atmosphere each day,” the society’s website states. “The vast majority of these, however, occur over the oceans and uninhabited regions, and a good many are masked by daylight. Those that occur at night also stand little chance of being detected due to the relatively low numbers of persons out to notice them.”

