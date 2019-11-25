He allegedly gunned down Jorge Medina, of Hyde Park, in the predawn hours of Oct. 8, 1995.

The defendant, William Sanchez, remained out of view in Suffolk Superior Court, where he entered his not guilty plea to charges of first-degree murder, armed assault to murder, and unlicensed firearm possession.

A man charged with killing a bouncer outside an after-hours party in Dorchester in 1995 pleaded not guilty to murder charges Monday, 24 years after he allegedly fled to the Dominican Republic.

Medina was working as a bouncer at an after-hours party on Norwell Street when he escorted Sanchez from the party due to “his behavior,” said Assistant Suffolk DA John Verner during the arraignment.

Sanchez allegedly retrieved a firearm from his red sports car parked nearby and returned to the location, telling Medina, “You want to mess with me? Here, take this,” Verner said.

He said Sanchez then fired multiple times at Medina, who was fatally struck in the back and pelvis.

Verner said Sanchez fled first to New York and then to the Dominican Republic after the slaying. The clerk magistrate approved Verner’s request that Medina he held without bail.

Medina was arrested in the Dominican Republic about three weeks ago and brought back to Massachusetts Friday, according to Verner, who said two witnesses identified Sanchez as the shooter in a photo array.

“The defendant has been on the run for 24 years,” Verner said. “The Commonwealth wants to make sure that running stops today.”

Sanchez’s next court date is slated for Jan. 28.