DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say two people have been found dead with gunshot wounds at a doctors’ office.

A Durham Police Department statement said officers were called to the building’s parking lot Monday around 8 a.m. and found a man and woman dead.

Police say the building was quickly secured and no suspect is on the loose. The department declined to release more details on what led to the shooting, or answer whether the people knew each other.