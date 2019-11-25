“What we’ve heard pretty consistently across a wide variety of industries” is that sending Spot into “hazardous environments could potentially be really useful to be evaluated against other exisiting technology.”

Michael Perry, vice president of business development at Boston Dynamics, confirmed in a phone interview that State Police had leased Spot for free from August to earlier this month, in an effort to test its capability to respond to dangerous scenarios such as hazmat situations.

WBUR radio first reported on the State Police contract, citing records obtained by the ACLU of Massachusetts. Neither the State Police nor ACLU immediately responded to requests for comment Monday.

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, told WBUR that Spot, like the department’s other robots, was used as a “mobile remote observation device” to provide troopers with images of suspicious devices or potentially hazardous locations.

“Robot technology is a valuable tool for law enforcement because of its ability to provide situational awareness of potentially dangerous environments,” Procopio told the station.

The Globe reported in September that for Spot, Boston Dynamics was targeting early adopters in the construction industry, as well as oil and gas producers and public safety agencies, where the robot’s sensors and cameras can be used as job-site monitors or enter locations that are unsafe for humans.

Spot is the first robot that the company has brought to market in its 27-year history.

Michael Perry, Boston Dynamics’s vice president of business development, said in September that “the total cost of the early adopter program lease will be less than the price of a car — but how nice a car will depend on the number of Spots leased and how long the customer will be leasing the robot.”

Spot is a successor to a far larger four-legged machine called BigDog that the company began developing in 2009. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency solicited proposals for a machine that could walk alongside soldiers like a pack mule, carrying hundreds of pounds of gear. BigDog used a small gasoline engine as a power source, making it too noisy for covert military operations. The project was scrubbed, but Boston Dynamics learned a lot about how to make a robot walk over all kinds of terrain.

That know-how is now built into Spot, which is small enough to run on a rechargeable, removable battery pack, such as those used in power tools. Spot has a battery life of about 90 minutes. It can walk at 3 miles per hour, carry a payload of 30 pounds, is water- and dust-resistant, and uses stereo cameras to avoid running into people and obstacles.

Boston Dynamics was founded in 1992 as a spinoff from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and has mainly subsisted on military research contracts. Search engine giant Google acquired the company in 2013, but four years later sold it to its current owner, the Japanese conglomerate SoftBank.

The company is a pioneer in the development of robots that walk on legs rather than running around on wheels or caterpillar treads. Teaching a robot to walk is far more complicated, but the result is a machine that can go places other robots can’t, such as a battlefield or inside an earthquake-damaged building.

Kade Crockford, director of the technology for liberty program at the ACLU of Massachusetts, told WBUR that her group wants more information about law enforcement’s deployment of Spot.

“We just really don’t know enough about how the state police are using this,” Crockford told the radio station. “And the technology that can be used in concert with a robotic system like this is almost limitless in terms of what kinds of surveillance and potentially even weaponization operations may be allowed.”

