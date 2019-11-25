The Coast Guard continues to search the waters off Martha’s Vineyard Monday for three fishermen missing from a New Bedford scalloper that apparently capsized and sank Sunday night.

One of the four-person crew was rescued by the Coast Guard Sunday and has since been returned to land at the Cape Cod Air Station, Petty Officer Ryan Noel said Monday. The fisherman was in good condition.

Two Coast Guard cutters - the Cobia and Escanaba - along with air crews remain on the scene located about 24 nautical miles southwest of Martha’s Vineyard, Noel said.