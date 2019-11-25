Both are scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court.

Bryan Rice, 22, is charged with murder, attempted armed robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Anthony Baptista-Goncalves, 24, is charged with being an accessory before and after the fact to commit murder and attempted armed robbery, police said.

Two Boston men are due in court Monday for their alleged roles in the murder of a third man who was fatally shot in the Canal Street neighborhood early Saturday morning as nightspots near the TD Garden were closing.

Police received a call at 2:04 a.m. Saturday reporting a person shot in the area of 101 Canal St., said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokesman. The man, believed to be in his 20s, was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a statement from Boston police.

Police saw a car fleeing the area, and officers stopped it at the intersection of Canal and Causeway streets. A firearm was recovered, and the two suspects were arrested, police said.

The fatal shooting marks Boston’s 36th homicide of the year, Tavares said.

The murder stunned employees working the doors at restaurants and bars early Saturday night.

“You don’t want to see that type of stuff happen in this neighborhood, it’s such a good neighborhood,” said Ryan Casey, a manager of The Fours Restaurant and Sports Bar. “I feel safe. I think it’s just an isolated incident that happened, and it’s unfortunate.”

Sullivan’s Tap employee Carlos Ramos agreed a fatal shooting is unusual for the area.

“I see stupid things, like a couple of fistfights here and there and a couple of arguments,” Ramos said. “But I can understand why for some people it can feel a little unsafe, especially for female servers and bartenders.”

