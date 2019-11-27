The woman and her children will get the help they need.

“Christmas gifts will be hard for me to do,” says the woman, who lives north of Boston, in a letter to Globe Santa. “These are hard times of the year where people in my situation have to make choices on whether to pay bills and rent or Christmas gifts.”

She’s a mother of two, raising her children alone after fleeing an abusive relationship. Injuries she suffered from the violence have left her disabled, she says, and though she is hoping to return to work soon, she needs help with gifts for the kids this year.

For the 64th year, Globe Santa, sponsored by the Boston Globe Foundation, will provide gifts and support to this family and thousands more throughout Greater Boston.

The Globe has run the program since 1956, when it took it over from the shuttered Boston Post. Since then, the annual effort has raised $49 million and provided gifts to more than 3 million children from 1.2 million families.

Last year alone, the program collected more than $1 million from 5,421 donors. It was the 33rd year in a row that donations exceeded $1 million.

Thanks to the generosity of Globe readers, Globe Santa last year gave gifts to 32,712 children from 18,536 families.

“The Globe Santa program has one simple goal — deliver joy to children, because joy is something we believe every child deserves,” said Linda Henry, managing director of The Boston Globe and chair of the Boston Globe Foundation. “The generosity of donors, community leaders, and volunteers allows the Globe Santa program to provide award-winning books, educational games, toys, and warm winter gear to thousands of children across the Commonwealth. This annual holiday gift-giving program, which has been in existence for over 60 years, embodies the joyful spirit of the holiday season while helping those families most in need.”

Globe Santa has already received thousands of letters from families seeking help in making this season special for their children 12 and under. Each family is vetted through the state Department of Transitional Assistance or another social service agency or a faith-based organization to make sure the children are in need.

The letters speak of family difficulties that are particularly hard to deal with during the holiday season.

Some parents are unemployed or barely make enough to cover life’s necessities, let alone get gifts for their kids. In some cases, the physical and financial effects of illness have strained family life. In others, grandparents are raising their grandchildren because drug addiction has ravaged the lives of the children’s parents.

Globe Santa is able to help them because of the generosity of thousands of donors who seek to spread holiday cheer to those less fortunate than themselves.

Some people, especially those who give in a group or as part of a company effort, donate thousands of dollars. But the average gift is just under $200.

Many have been giving for years.

Though it’s possible to donate online throughout the year, most gifts come during the holiday season.

Together with their donations, people send messages or dedications that appear in the newspaper and online with their contributions. Often they give for their children or grandchildren or a departed family member or friend.

Some people – such as retired special education teacher Myrna Davis-Francois – have a special reason to give.

“It’s my little way of paying it forward, paying back,” she said.

That’s because for several years, starting with the Christmas of 1959, Globe Santa delivered gifts to her family in Roxbury.

The Christmas help came after her family had to go on welfare because her sister got sick and her mother, a single parent, had to quit her job to care for her.

Davis-Francois has come a long way since her Globe Santa days.

She went to Girls Latin High School and Tufts University, where she got a degree in engineering and met her husband of 42 years, Germain Francois. She worked as an engineer for companies in Connecticut and Pennsylvania before going back to school to get certified as a special education teacher.

Her husband has a doctorate in educational administration. As an associate professor at East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania, he established programs to counsel students in need of academic help.

They retired and moved to North Carolina four years ago to be out of the snow and near the ocean.

But Davis-Francois still recalls how special Globe Santa’s deliveries were.

“My mom was a single mother and didn’t have much money, so it was great,” she said. “We probably would have had one thing. One thing she could afford to get us. She always tried to get us the one thing we wanted, that we asked for.

“But because of Globe Santa there were a couple of gifts under the tree.”

Donors can contribute by mail, phone, or online at globesanta.org.

Tom Coakley can be reached at thomas.coakley@globe.com