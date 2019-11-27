Firefighters rescued a person who was trapped under a truck at a car repair shop in Jamaica Plain Wednesday morning, officials said. The Boston Fire Technical Rescue team responded to a person trapped at 237 Hyde Park Ave. at around 11:40 a.m., the Fire Department said in a tweet. The pictures the Fire Department tweeted show a black GMC Sierra truck in the garage of the car repair shop, which appears to have been damaged. The rescue team was able to get the person out from under the vehicle by jacking it up. The person, whose identity has not been released, was taken to the hospital, the tweet said. The cause is under investigation. (AP)

Boston

Governor’s council OK’s Hughes clerkship

The Governor’s Council on Wednesday confirmed Quincy city councilor and attorney Kirsten Hughes as clerk magistrate of the Stoughton District Court, a post she was chosen for by Governor Charlie Baker after she stepped down as MassGOP chairwoman in January. The council confirmed Hughes on a 5-2 vote, with Councilors Marilyn Devaney of Watertown and Eileen Duff of Gloucester voting against her appointment. Hughes is a 2008 New England School of Law graduate who most recently has been working as a general counsel and special sheriff in the office of the Norfolk County Sheriff Jeff McDermott. The council also scheduled a hearing at 11 a.m. on Dec. 4 on Baker’s nomination of Springfield attorney David Paradis to become a judge on the Juvenile Court. (SHNS)

Boston

Man arraigned in Roxbury shooting

Miguel Baptista, 18, of Brighton was arraigned Wednesday in Roxbury Municipal Court on multiple gun charges after he was seen running from an area where a woman had been shot in Roxbury, authorities said. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf on behalf. Bail was set at $10,000, and if he posts that amount, he must stay away from the shooting scene on Annunciation Road, maintain a 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. curfew, and submit to GPS monitoring, court records show. He was arrested Tuesday after officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to the sound of gunfire in the area of 70 Annunciation Road. As they approached the intersection of Parker and Prentiss streets, they heard “multiple gunshots” coming from the back of the Alice Taylor Housing Development, police said in a statement. Officers captured Baptista after seeing him fleeing the scene. Officers also found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds in a car parked on Annunciation Road. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

North Yarmouth, Maine

Town targets soiled diapers left along road

The town has had enough of the soiled diapers. Officials are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the person who’s discarding bags of soiled adult diapers alongside local roads. Officials used social media Tuesday to raise awareness of the “diaper bandit.” Town officials said that public works crews are cleaning up such messes two to three times a week. Residents are urged to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department with any tips about the perpetrator. Littering carries a fine of between $100 and $500 for a first offense. Second offenses carry a fine of up to $1,000. (AP)