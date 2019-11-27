The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a Southwest Airline pilot said a green laser was pointed at the side of the plane as it prepared to land at Logan International Airport Wednesday night, an official said.

Southwest flight 468 was 16-miles from the airport and was flying at 16,000 feet when the pilot noticed the laser had illuminated the right side of the plane at 8:42 p.m., FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said in an e-mail.

The plane landed safely, Bergen said.