Holiday observed: Thursday.
Retail stores: Closed.
Liquor stores: Closed.
Supermarkets: Closed.
Convenience stores: Open at owners’ discretion.
Taverns, bars: Open at owners’ discretion.
Banks: Closed.
Stock market: Closed.
Municipal, state, federal offices: Closed.
Libraries: Closed.
Schools: Closed.
Mail: Post offices closed; express delivery only.
MBTA: Subways and buses on Sunday schedule. Commuter rail on weekend schedule. No service for Hingham and Charlestown commuter boats. The Ride on a Sunday schedule. For information, call 617-222-3200.