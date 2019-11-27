Supermarkets: Closed.

Convenience stores: Open at owners’ discretion.

Taverns, bars: Open at owners’ discretion.

Banks: Closed.

Stock market: Closed.

Municipal, state, federal offices: Closed.

Libraries: Closed.

Schools: Closed.

Mail: Post offices closed; express delivery only.

MBTA: Subways and buses on Sunday schedule. Commuter rail on weekend schedule. No service for Hingham and Charlestown commuter boats. The Ride on a Sunday schedule. For information, call 617-222-3200.