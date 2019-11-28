“We are sadly left with no choice but to file for bankruptcy while we investigate the factors that led to our dire financial situation,” James Solomon wrote in his letter.

The theater group filed for bankruptcy protection in federal court Wednesday night, and its interim president said in a letter to parents and students that the organization is in a “precarious financial situation.”

Reeling from accusations of inappropriate behavior by its former artistic director , Boston Children’s Theatre abruptly canceled all its classes and stage productions, and it will cease operations just before its annual holiday performances.

Founded in the 1950s, the theater was rocked in late October when more than a dozen former students accused longtime artistic director Burgess Clark of inappropriate behavior, including touching and kissing during private lessons or while they were at his second home in Vermont.

The former students alleged Clark’s acting classes included physical risk-taking exercises that sometimes culminated in students kissing or touching each other in sexually suggestive positions. Some students said Clark asked them about their sexual experiences or gave them massages during private lessons, the e-mail said.

In interviews with the Globe, promising acting students who were recruited for small-group lessons described an intense environment of uncomfortable intimacy that Clark reinforced by insisting on keeping the details from their parents. Several students said that in retrospect they found the situation abusive.

Clark resigned in late October, just before the students sent their anonymous complaint to BCT officials, and the organization subsequently cut ties with Clark’s partner, Daniel Blake, after the Globe found that he and Clark had been reprimanded for their behavior with students at a youth arts camp in Colorado (though there was no evidence of criminal conduct). The theater’s executive director Toby Schine, who has not been accused of misconduct, left in November.

Solomon has said the organization did not know anything of Clark’s behavior until receiving the students’ complaint. In his letter to parents and students, Solomon said that in addition to cooperating with investigations by law enforcement authorities, members of the theater group have partnered with a children’s protection organization “to raise awareness and educate the public about making child-serving organizations safer for kids.”

Solomon did say in his letter that the theater’s group show choir will be performing at its annual Holiday Choir as scheduled on Dec. 15 at the Old South Church in Boston, but not under the auspices of BCT. Instead, the event will be run by the choir itself, and “parents are raising the money to rent rehearsal space, pay conductors, and pay for the church, independently from BCT,” he wrote. Dan Ryan, director of choral activities at Clark University, has been recruited to oversee the production.

A bankruptcy filing is typically used by organizations and companies to reorganize their finances, but Solomon said the organization will be closing. In his letter, Solomon said “we hoped to provide” refunds and urged parents to contact the organization by Dec. 3, or else submit a request to bankruptcy court.

Solomon told the Globe he hopes BCT parents will work with longtime advocate Jenna Bernier of the organization MassKids “to create a new children’s theatre, which we hope will be a model of children’s organizations across the country.”