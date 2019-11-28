And still others shed their inhibitions and write of their own struggles, asking for Globe Santa’s help in hopes that they may enjoy a Christmas with presents under their tree.

Some are from youngsters who write on behalf of their siblings or their ailing parents,

Of the thousands of letters that fill Globe Santa’s mail bin each year, few tug at the heartstrings as heavily as those written by children themselves.

Such is the case of a 12-year-old boy from Dorchester who suffers from heart disease.

“I had open heart surgery at the age of three years and I take five medications and a growth hormone to help me,” the precocious youngster penned in a letter to Globe Santa.

“My great grandmother adopted me to give me a better life. She has given me a better home and I am so happy.”

The young boy went on to say that his great grandmother is having health-related issues of her own and that the two of them could use a hand to ensure they have gifts to open on Christmas.

“My nana in now having some health problems, so we are both in need and whatever you could give us for Christmas this year would be greatly appreciated,” he wrote.

“So God Bless, Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

Another letter arrived from an 8 year-old girl who lives in Lynn with her mother, who recently received news that no one wants to hear.

“My mom got cancer and has been having so many surgeries that she is not able to buy me toys right now,” the little girl wrote.

“I like toys and books. Thank you Santa.”

These two children will join tens of thousands of others in receiving gifts from Globe Santa this season. But that is only possible thanks to the generous donors who have made the annual campaign a success for more than six decades.

No contribution is too small.

So please consider contributing to Globe Santa by mail or phone or on line to help make a child happy at Christmas.

