“Thanksgiving will be windy and mostly dry after showers taper off in the morning,” the weather service said in a tweet. “Friday and Saturday high pressure brings cool and dry conditions while a winter storm brings the potential for snow and rain Sunday into Monday.”

However, just in time for the return to the workweek, a storm system will arrive Sunday night, introducing a stretch of unsettled weather for the following days.

After the rain earlier this week, the weather cleared up in time Thursday morning for many Thanksgiving Day activities and is expected to stay dry through the long holiday weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Still, it will be pretty windy most of Thursday, with gusts in the 30s across Massachusetts and potentially approaching 50 miles per hour on Cape Cod. The weather service issued a wind advisory for the eastern coast of Massachusetts, excluding Boston.

“It’s certainly windy for Thanksgiving,” said Andrew Loconto, a meteorologist for the weather service. “The winds right now, especially near the eastern and southeastern part of Massachusetts, are pretty gusty.”

A gale warning is in effect for the waters off of southern Rhode Island up the coast to northeastern Massachusetts. The weather service also issued a severe turbulence warning for those flying on the East Coast on Thursday.

While Thursday is the windiest day this week by far, the breezy winds will stick around into Friday and Saturday, he said.

Cooler weather arrives Friday, with temperatures in the upper 30s, and it will be slightly colder still Saturday but with less wind. Temperatures will stay the same Sunday, but the dry weather might disappear as a storm system moves Sunday night, Loconto said.

The storm is coming from the West, where heavy snow and high winds have hit a large area from California through the mountain states, before moving on to the northern Plains states.

“A major winter storm will continue to produce heavy mountain snow and high winds across much of the Western United States through Thanksgiving Day before tracking over the Rockies on Friday,” the weather service said in a tweet.

This storm system will continue to move east over the weekend before reaching the East Coast overnight Sunday.

The storm has the potential for winter weather, but the weather service does not know whether there will be snow accumulation or how much, Loconto said.

