They got married and in 1929, as the stock market crashed and the Depression arrived, he took on a congregation in Houston.

Her father, Nathan Colish, was 3 years old when he arrived at Ellis Island from Lithuania. By 16, he was in rabbinical school. He also managed to get his law degree and fall in love with Frieda Gleucklish, a pianist of great talent who had gone to The Juilliard School.

Last week, Annette Samuels was sitting in the cafe at the Harvard Museums, explaining why she came back to Cambridge, with her violin, after almost 70 years.

Annette Samuels inherited her musical DNA from her mom. When she was 2, she crawled over to the family’s piano, played a scale and sang with perfect pitch.

She took up the violin at 4.

When it came time to apply to college, she knew exactly where she wanted to go: Radcliffe, which was Harvard for women when Harvard wouldn’t accept women.

“My sister Etta applied and didn’t get in,” she says. “I was angry, and thought they missed out on a good person.”

So Annette applied to Radcliffe, and not only got in but received a full scholarship.

It was, truth be told, more than avenging her sister’s rejection at Radcliffe that brought her to Cambridge.

Bob Samuels, her high school boyfriend, was going to Brandeis in Waltham.

Beyond being a good student, Bob Samuels was a heck of a baseball player. Brandeis recruited him.

During her sophomore year, Annette moved off campus, where her Irish landlady cooked her huge breakfasts before she set off for the Beacon Hill studio of Richard Burgin, the concert master at the Boston Symphony Orchestra who became her teacher. She played with the Harvard-Radcliffe Orchestra, America’s oldest symphony orchestra, and served as concert mistress.

Bob Samuels could rake, and the Philadelphia Phillies had their eye on him. He surprised everybody except maybe Annette when he announced that he was looking for something higher than an inside fastball.

Like Annette’s dad, Bob Samuels decided to become a rabbi.

After they got married, Annette and Bob went to Israel, to study Hebrew. Annette played with the symphony in Jerusalem. They fell in love with everything about Israel.

Still, they returned to the United States, to Cincinnati, where Bob was in rabbinical school, and they had three kids in three years. In 1960, Bob got his first congregation, on the North Shore of Chicago. It was a means to an end: They wanted to go back to Israel.

And they did, in 1962 for good. In Haifa, Bob went to work at a school named for Leo Baeck, a rabbi who led the Reform Judaism movement in Germany during the Nazi era, and Samuels went on to serve as the school’s general manager for 25 years.

Annette kept playing and teaching music. She played chamber music with a string quartet that consisted of one son on cello, the other on the viola, while her daughter, like mom, played the violin.

Bob retired in 1999, the same year Radcliffe and Harvard formally merged. And as time passed Bob and Annette talked about going back to Massachusetts for something more substantial than a class reunion.

“He wanted to go back to Brandeis,” she said. “I wanted to go back to Harvard. We wanted to spend a semester there.”

But before they could make it happen, Bob got sick. Cancer. He died three years ago.

“For six months,” Annette says, “I couldn’t do anything.”

Her family and her musicians drew closer. She was in a big house, with a studio and a swimming pool that Bob had built for her, but something was missing. She wanted to do what she and Bob had talked about.

Last year, she secured a house exchange for three months with someone in Jamaica Plain. She wondered how it would feel to be back in Cambridge, the place where her love of music, and of Bob, blossomed. “I wanted to see, if I walked into a class, what would happen,” she says.

It felt right.

She approached Federico Cortese, the music director of the Harvard-Radcliffe Orchestra, and asked if she could play with them again.

The gracious maestro was glad to have her. He introduced her to the students.

“I can’t say they were overly enthusiastic at first,” she says. “They were probably thinking, ‘Who’s this old lady?’ But they have really warmed up. They are really good kids.”

The “old lady” is 85 and can play with gravitas and wisdom to which young fingers can only aspire. She plays a violin that her son David made for her 60th birthday.

She again returned to Cambridge this year. In October, her grandson, Peleg, who is working on his PhD at Harvard, watched her play Mahler’s Ninth Symphony with the Harvard-Radcliffe Orchestra at Sanders Theatre.

This semester, she took an apartment in North Cambridge. She goes to classes four days a week. The girl who was always the youngest in her class in Houston is now the oldest in her class in Harvard.

She took a class called “Loss,” taught by the great Kathleen Coleman. It explores the inevitability of losing the things and people we love, and how the arts can sometimes feel like a comforting arm on our shoulders.

A week before she was to return to Israel, Annette Samuels sat at a table in a cafe and talked about losing the love of her life, and how in coming back to Cambridge, carrying her violin and the legacy of her family’s odyssey, she found something that Bob Samuels worked for his whole life: peace.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist.