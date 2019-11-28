A fire seriously damaged a single family home Thursday evening in Dighton, officials said in a statement.
Dighton firefighters and police responded to the blaze at 444 Lincoln Ave. at about 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, the statement said. Upon arrival, smoke and fire was visible from the garage.
Fire Chief Christopher Maguy estimated damages at $100,000 to $150,000, according to the statement. There were no injuries, according to police and fire officials.
“The residents are unable to return home and are staying with family in the area,” the statement said.
Lincoln Avenue was shut down and was not expected to open until late Thursday evening. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Advertisement
Sofia Saric can be reached at sofia.saric@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sofia_saric.