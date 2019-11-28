A fire seriously damaged a single family home Thursday evening in Dighton, officials said in a statement.

Dighton firefighters and police responded to the blaze at 444 Lincoln Ave. at about 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, the statement said. Upon arrival, smoke and fire was visible from the garage.

Fire Chief Christopher Maguy estimated damages at $100,000 to $150,000, according to the statement. There were no injuries, according to police and fire officials.