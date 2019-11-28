MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu is speaking out against a plan to renumber highway exits.

The Republican governor said in a tweet Wednesday that “exit numbers are a point of pride” and “we shouldn’t let Washington bureaucrats threaten to take that away.”

New Hampshire’s Department of Transportation endorsed the federal plan to renumber highway exits by mile maker instead of sequentially. Officials say the state could lose federal funding if it doesn’t make the change.