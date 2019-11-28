A homeless man staying at the shelter in Boston, Spencer was in that long waiting period Thursday morning as volunteers and employees finished preparing mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and 25-pound turkeys — 74 of them. The ovens in the kitchen had been on all night.

Tim Spencer woke up Thanksgiving morning at the Pine Street Inn with one thing on his mind.

“It’s important that we feel a sense of welcome,” Spencer said. “When you’re homeless, you don’t have anything. A welcome feeling is very important. Because when you don’t feel welcome, you tend to go toward drugs and drinking and all that sort of stuff. But when you know that people love and want to take care of you, you tend to want to do the right thing by everyone.”

By mid-morning, Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Bruins Captain Zdeno Chára brought armfuls of pies from the North End institution Mike’s Pastry. Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross greeted them in the parking lot, having taken the microphones from four television news reporters who huddled around him, and asked them what Thanksgiving means to them.

“Today’s about gratitude,” Walsh said.

“This is such a special city,” Chára said. “People always bond together.”

In all, the Pine Street Inn served almost 2,000 meals Thursday — some in the shelters, some handed out on the street, and some to the 800 tenants living in the organization’s long-term housing.

“Today’s an interesting, bittersweet day if you’re here,” said Lyndia Downie, the Pine Street Inn’s president and executive director. “You know, it’s the hardest day. It’s horrible to be homeless all year. But to be homeless today, when everybody else is going home, being with friends, being with family — people really feel it.”

The organization, in its 50th year, has shifted its focus from solely running shelters to getting people into permanent housing.

“This is a very expensive housing market. It’s a housing market with an extraordinarily low vacancy rate, and those two things make it almost impossible for people here to get out,” Downie said. “It’s why we work really hard on prevention because once you get stuck in homelessness, getting out is so very hard in this market.”

Thanksgiving often draws dozens of volunteers, their presence crucial to helping cheer the Inn’s residents on a difficult day, Downie said.

Among those volunteers were Anna, Abigail, Alivia, and Afton Hennessey, four sisters from Canton who used to pass the Pine Street Inn on their way to visit their father, Adam, at work nearby.

“They always asked about it,” said their mother, Rossanna Hennessey. “We explained it was a shelter for people who are homeless, and we decided that would be a good place to show them . . . how to give back, how to help others. We really believe in the mission here, to give shelter to everybody. Find people a place, a home.”

On Thursday morning, the four girls, with Anna at 16 the eldest and 9-year-old Afton the youngest, arranged long dining tables with colorful place settings, small decorative pumpkins, gourds, and autumn leaves.

This year was Joseph Healey’s first Thanksgiving at the Pine Street Inn. He said he appreciates the work the shelter’s staff and volunteers do every day but said it was especially meaningful during the holiday.

Advertisement

“It means a lot,” he said. “People care.”

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.