It’s 9:30 in the morning and we’re a family of strangers fighting ourselves in the mirror.

It’s not about politics or sports or the battle between pumpkin pie and sweet potato pie.

Jab, cross, hook, hook, uppercut, uppercut.

“I don’t believe in earning food,” says our cardio boxing teacher My Seppo. “Just be grateful for your body.”

For 75 minutes at Trillfit workout studio, I whisper thank you to my biceps, triceps, quads, and knees of a stallion — Megan Thee Stallion to be specific.

We hear reggae hit “Toast” by Koffee at least three times. We never tire of the reminder:

Yeah we give thanks like we need it the most

We haffi give thanks like we really supposed to, be thankful!

People were silhouetted as they worked out. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

When we pair up for partner work, we do not spar. We cheer each other on through duck walks, frog jumps that include deep squats and high knees.

Every time I reach my partner, joy overwhelms me and eases the sting of my aching muscles.

This is why I’m here — for the community, not the calories burned. I’m away from my family.

And I don’t believe in the violent colonization Thanksgiving represents, but I do believe in gratitude and togetherness. I believe in homemade favorites with the people I love.

People hear holiday workouts and think fitness junkies. Those exist. But I found family.

We were not in class to compensate for mom’s collard greens, auntie’s baked mac and cheese, or nana’s banana pudding. We were there to give thanks and be together.

“Going into a workout with the mindset of needing to burn calories in order to enjoy spending time with your family and eat a good meal doesn’t set you up for a good day,” says Seppo, a Muay Thai fighter. “I’m here because I want to move. It makes my body feel good and makes me appreciative to be with everyone.”

Kai-ou Tang admits she’s looking forward to eating stuffing, but her motivation for working out on a holiday was about spending time with a friend visiting from out of town.

“I wanted to start the day off with movement,” says Tang, 32, a Boston medical illustrator. “I definitely feel gratified.”

People worked out at Trillfit. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Working out on Thanksgiving is a tradition for Cherisse Hagood. The 29-year-old drove into Roxbury from Mattapan to get her fix of positive energy.

“I release endorphins and make room,” she says. “I really like being encouraged to thank my body.”

I like it so much I did it twice. For Thanksgiving, I get a second helping of physical gratitude.

I went from elevator punches, in which I jab and cross while slowly dropping to the ground and rising back up again, to hot yoga where it’s all about the deep stretches and big, balance poses.

Up on the balls of my feet, arms back like they’re prepared for flight, my neck and back are straight as I squat low in a heated yoga studio.

I steal a glance at the mirror and look at all 14 of us in our Drinking Bird Pose at CorePower Yoga in the South End.

It’s barely after noon on Thanksgiving and this is my second workout of the day. Two hours and 15 minutes of sweating it out.

Am I the turkey?

No. This is the studio’s fourth class of the day. Yogis have come in by the dozen to stretch it out. I am not alone on this holiday.

Tony Tran is a regular. But he usually has to fight through traffic to get to class after he gets off work. The Roxbury clinical research coordinator says a Thanksgiving class on a day when the streets are clear is a no-brainer.

“Doing yoga helps me calm down,” he says. “It centers my day. I wear glasses but in class I take them off. I can’t see. So I rely on my body and self-perception. It helps me get in tune with my body and appreciate it.”

People worked out at Trillfit. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Our teacher, Niki Hernandez, does not celebrate Thanksgiving. But she believes in gratitude.

“Honestly, this sense of community, of being here and having everyone come together whether they celebrate or not is what I taught today,” says Hernandez, 28. “To have the opportunity to teach and give, to take a moment and find gratitude, even if it’s for something as small as being thankful for your morning coffee.”

Toward the end of class, laying on our backs, Sister Sledge sang to us, “We Are Family.”

I’m supposed to be focusing on my core. But I think about our earlier pose, the Drinking Bird.

My family of strangers looked beautiful in that mirror.

Everyone can see we’re together

As we walk on by

And we fly just like birds of a feather

Yeah. In the studio, with our imperfect forms and sweaty bodies, sharing our breath and our gratitude, we’re in it together. In the outside world we might be difficult, could be crazy.

But in here, this is my family. And I’m thankful.

Jeneé Osterheldt can be reached at jenee.osterheldt@globe.com and on Twitter @sincerelyjenee.