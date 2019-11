Nov. 29, 2005: Former UMass President William Bulger won a significant victory in his battle to boost his pension when a Superior Court judge ruled that the state must include in its calculations items it had discounted as perks. The ruling increases Bulger’s annual pension by about $29,000, to an estimated $208,000, according to state officials. It forces the state to account for a housing allowance and part of an annuity he received as UMass president.