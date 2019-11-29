Fifteen adults and children were displaced from a Gloucester apartment building early Friday after wires caught fire between the floorboards, Gloucester firefighters said.
Wires overheated in the two-story wood-frame building at 5 Elwell St. around 3:08 a.m., said Gloucester Fire Deputy Chief Tom LoGrande.
“They noticed some burning wires in between the ceiling and floor,” LoGrande said. “They found some smoke in the building. They were able to extinguish whatever fire it was in short order. It was detected pretty early, fortunately, for the people in the building.”
The fire caused about $10,000 in damage, LoGrande said. No one was injured.
The building was built in 1900 and worth about $380,000, according to Gloucester assessment records. The home has between four and eight apartment units.
The American Red Cross of Massachusetts is helping the 15 adults and children displaced by the fire, the organization said in a tweet.
Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire, LoGrande said.
