Fifteen adults and children were displaced from a Gloucester apartment building early Friday after wires caught fire between the floorboards, Gloucester firefighters said.

Wires overheated in the two-story wood-frame building at 5 Elwell St. around 3:08 a.m., said Gloucester Fire Deputy Chief Tom LoGrande.

“They noticed some burning wires in between the ceiling and floor,” LoGrande said. “They found some smoke in the building. They were able to extinguish whatever fire it was in short order. It was detected pretty early, fortunately, for the people in the building.”