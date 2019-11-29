Then in late October, a group of former students sent BCT explosive accusations that its recently resigned artistic director, Burgess Clark, had acted inappropriately, including claims by some students of touching and kissing during private lessons or while they were at his Vermont home. No charges have been filed.

In an interview, BCT interim president Jim Solomon said the organization had been expecting several donations that would have brought it more financial stability and its board was feeling “upbeat and excited about the direction of the theater.”

Long struggling with money problems, the Boston Children’s Theatre was finally moving toward sounder footing this fall when it was rocked by allegations of improprieties by its former artistic director, setting off a rapid breakdown that culminated with its filing for bankruptcy liquidation earlier this week, its interim president said Friday.

Advertisement

“I went from having extremely high hopes to total turmoil,” said Solomon, who leads the board and had focused on securing large donations from Massachusetts businesses. “I didn’t even know how to have a conversation with the donors after that. Given the deep financial hole and the sullied name of the organization, we decided it would be virtually impossible to overcome the woes and rebuild the theater.”

Those promised donations were withdrawn, he said. And with one Christmas-season play already canceled, BCT filed in bankruptcy court Wednesday night, and will now close down.

Solomon, the former chef and owner of Fireplace restaurant in Brookline, described being skeptical of the accusations at first because they were sent anonymously. But then several accusers shared their stories of Clark’s behavior with the Globe and Solomon sat down with one of those former students.

“Those brave students gave faces and names to the story,” said Solomon, who described a company long on the precipice of financial ruin being pushed over the edge by the accusations. He has maintained the organization did not know anything of Clark’s behavior until receiving the students’ complaint.

Advertisement

“We are sadly left with no choice but to file for bankruptcy while we investigate the factors that led to our dire financial situation,” Solomon wrote in a letter to parents and students of the theater group that has provided acting instruction to children for decades.

It is not immediately clear how and why the nonprofit was in such dire financial straits. The most recent available tax filing shows that as of Sept. 30, 2016, the theater had more than $200,000 in debt. It had collected more than $1 million in revenue during the previous 12 months.

Solomon said he and the theater’s two remaining board members struggled to understand how the theater “could perpetually remain so deeply in debt” despite generating decent revenue from the summer programs and holiday shows. He said he expects “a forensic analysis of the financials” to reveal whether the numbers shown to the board over the years “were manipulated or not.”

According to its website, the children’s theater was founded in 1951, but its roots go back to a 1920s-era charitable group. Solomon hopes BCT parents will work with longtime advocate Jetta Bernier of the organization MassKids “to create a new children’s theater, which we hope will be a model of children’s organizations across the country.”

“The mission was a noble one,” he told the Globe on Friday. “And I hope they find a way to continue children’s theater in this city.”

Advertisement

Gal Tziperman Lotan of the Globe Staff contributed to this story. Hanna Krueger can be reached at Hanna.Kruger@globe.com. Zoe Greenberg can be reached atzoe.greenberg@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @zoegberg.