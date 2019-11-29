A 36-year-old Bridgewater man was arrested in Greenland, N.H., Thursday afternoon for allegedly driving 120 miles per hour on a highway while he was intoxicated, New Hampshire State Police said.

Suniel Ross was arrested around 12:45 p.m. on Interstate 95 for allegedly speeding in a 2009 Hyundai Genesis, State Police said in a statement.

“Trooper [Petros] Lazos observed a vehicle traveling at an extremely high rate of speed capturing the vehicle on radar at 120 mph. Trooper Lazos proceeded to a stop the vehicle,” the statement said.