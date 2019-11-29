A 36-year-old Bridgewater man was arrested in Greenland, N.H., Thursday afternoon for allegedly driving 120 miles per hour on a highway while he was intoxicated, New Hampshire State Police said.
Suniel Ross was arrested around 12:45 p.m. on Interstate 95 for allegedly speeding in a 2009 Hyundai Genesis, State Police said in a statement.
“Trooper [Petros] Lazos observed a vehicle traveling at an extremely high rate of speed capturing the vehicle on radar at 120 mph. Trooper Lazos proceeded to a stop the vehicle,” the statement said.
Ross was arrested without incident, State Police said. He was set to be arraigned Dec. 16 in Portsmouth District Court on charges of reckless driving and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
