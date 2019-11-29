Cambridge firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm fire inside Harvard Yard at Harvard University.

The fire is at a 3.5-story brick and wood classroom building in the yard, and occurred around 11:47 a.m. Friday, according to tweets from the Cambridge Fire Department. Firefighters saw heavy smoke and eventually called a second alarm, Cambridge fire tweeted at 12:21 p.m.

“Still active fire in the pipe chase, surrounded by masonry — difficult access,” the department tweeted at 1:16 p.m. “FD units will be tied up at least another 90 minutes.”