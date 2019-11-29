Cambridge firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm fire inside Harvard Yard at Harvard University.
The fire is at a 3.5-story brick and wood classroom building in the yard, and occurred around 11:47 a.m. Friday, according to tweets from the Cambridge Fire Department. Firefighters saw heavy smoke and eventually called a second alarm, Cambridge fire tweeted at 12:21 p.m.
“Still active fire in the pipe chase, surrounded by masonry — difficult access,” the department tweeted at 1:16 p.m. “FD units will be tied up at least another 90 minutes.”
No injuries were reported. The university is on its Thanksgiving break.
Harvard said the fire was reported at Emerson Hall. The building is more than 100 years old.
No additional information was immediately available.
