At first glance, they differed little from the throngs of shoppers who had flocked to the South Shore Plaza at 5 a.m. Friday. But upon further inspection, there was evidence that they were of a different ilk. There were the matching black T-shirts, for instance (“Bella’s Black Friday Team”). And the fact that they seemed to be approaching the day’s outing in the same way an Army regiment might prepare for impending battle.

BRAINTREE — They arrived, like they always do, before the sun — a group of seven women and girls ranging in age from 11 to 81, powered by Dunkin’ Donuts coffee and the sweet promise of a deal.

“We move quick,” said Lisa Burrows, 58, of Pembroke, one of the group’s founding members. “And in a pack.”

Lisa Burrows, Anne and Sophie Coates, and Marissa Montalto used an app to order coffee upon arriving at South Shore Plaza. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Indeed, for the past 35 years, this group of extended family members has attacked Black Friday together, a tradition steeped as much in strategy as tradition. As other shoppers meander aimlessly, they follow the kind of carefully crafted game plan that would make Bill Belichick proud, plotting out everything from which stores to hit — and when — to which foods are most conducive to extended periods of shopping.

Explained Ann Coates, 44, of East Bridgewater, who joined the group in 2004: “We’ve learned, over the years, that you need good protein.”

When they started, back in 1984, the Black Friday spectacle was a far cry from what it is today. There were just three of them then — Isabella “Bella” Coates of Westwood, the family matriarch and team namesake; and her two daughters, Lisa Burrows and Heather Montalto — and the day’s sales were few and far between. As far as anyone can remember, the only stop that first year was at Bradlees, which opened an hour or two earlier than normal and offered just a handful of items on sale.

But as Black Friday exploded over the years into the cultural phenomenon it is today, so, too, did the group.

Daughters and in-laws joined. T-shirts were made. TV news interviews were conducted.

Members of Bella’s Black Friday Team (from left) Lisa Burrows, Heather Montalto, Brittany Burrows, Isabella "Bella" Coates, Marissa Montalto, Sophie Coates, and Anne Coates were interviewed by a reporter at the mall. Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe/Globe Staff

On Friday, the women made their way through the mass of mall shoppers with their trademark efficiency, past Foot Locker and Kay Jewelers and Wetzel’s Pretzels. Christmas music spilled from store speakers, but the group seemed hardly to notice, so focused were they on the day’s best deals.

They moved in the brisk, studied manner of people who had come prepared — which they most certainly had.

The previous evening had been spent gathered around Lisa’s kitchen table, Black Friday ads splayed out in front of them, strategizing over which stores to hit — and when.

Everyone in the group, meanwhile, seemed to have a specific role. There was Brittany Burrows, Lisa’s 31-year-old daughter, who was in charge of documenting the morning for Instagram. And Ann Coates, who served as “the runner,” the one who could be trusted to hurry ahead and clear a path for the person pushing a cart.

Bella's Black Friday Team checked out the shirts for sale at Miltons. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Over the years, they’ve perfected their approach, learning from past mistakes, building a list of informal rules to maximize productivity: Always park the car closest to the stores where you plan to make the big purchases. Always buy the heaviest items last.

“Have you ever tried to carry six large candles through a mall?” Lisa asked.

To this point, the group has managed to avoid the kind of violent confrontations that have become commonplace on Black Friday, but that’s not to say things haven’t gotten a little hairy on occasion. Nor, on this day, have they succumbed to the call of the Internet, which has taken so many shoppers from the big box stores of the nation’s malls.

They’ve been part of a few door-opening stampedes through the decades, and one year, Lisa had to dive over a group of people to grab the last remaining laptop computer. But while many in the group cite the thrill of the hunt as a significant draw, there’s something else that keeps them coming back each year.

“People say, ‘Well, why do you do it? Everything’s online — you don’t have to leave the house,’ ” said Lisa Burrows. “But it’s more now a family tradition. I’m an online shopper, for sure, but it’s just us going out as a family. That’s our thing.”

In many ways, their annual quest is the same as it’s always been. Same stores, same people, same sales.

But it’s changed some, too.

No one is quite sure how much longer Bella will be able to participate. She has back pain and her memory isn’t what it was. Years ago, she was the one rousing her daughters — Lisa and Heather — from bed to get out shopping. Now, at 81, she typically joins the group hours after the others have begun their day.

While she can still make it out, though, she does.

“As long as it’s still fun,” Bella said Friday, seated outside of a clothing store as her daughters and granddaughters trolled for deals inside.

As the sun began to rise Friday — as the group’s purchases mounted and their collection of bags grew exponentially — they eventually found their way to Target, splitting up to cover more ground.

At one point, three members of the group suddenly appeared from around a corner, wheeling a cart down a narrow aisle. Atop the cart, a 65-inch Samsung TV — “$470, marked down from $830!” — was perilously balanced.

It would be the day’s biggest purchase, both literally and figuratively, and as they wheeled it out of the store and toward a waiting SUV, they quickly realized they could have a problem.

For a couple nervous minutes, it appeared the television — the largest in the history of the group’s Black Friday shopping — might not fit. One end poked stubbornly out the rear of the vehicle.

But after a good amount of pushing and pulling and jostling and cajoling, the last corner of the box finally slid in, and the group was able to close the SUV’s back door.

For a moment, they paused to celebrate this small victory — playfully hooting and hollering in the morning chill.

And then they headed back inside, where more deals waited.

The day’s biggest purchase, both literally and figuratively, was a 65-inch Samsung TV from Target. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Dugan Arnett can be reached at dugan.arnett@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @duganarnett.