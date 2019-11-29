“Chemo and radiation was hard,” the mother told Globe Santa in her plea for help with gifts this Christmas.

But the family’s situation darkened considerably in September 2018 when the woman’s daughter — then 11 — was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

As a single parent with four children, the mother from a city south of Boston already faced tough times.

Thankfully on May 9, 2019, her daughter was “clear of cancer,” she said.

Still, the effects of illness persist on her daughter, on the mother, and on her other children, as is the case with any family that has been through such a trauma.

Advertisement

The woman says she had to give up her job to care for her daughter. And getting back to financial stability is difficult.

“It’s hard to readjust and get back in the workforce,” she said. “Bills are piling up and any help with Christmas will be a blessing. I thank God for this program and am grateful for the help.”

Of course, this mother is not alone in having to deal with family illness.

A single parent from a city north of Boston has written to Globe Santa about how her 3-year-old son underwent two surgeries during a monthlong hospital stay this past year.

She said she and the boy were homeless until getting a place to live last summer through an emergency housing program.

“With all that, I had to miss a lot of work,” she said. “It has been hard enough keeping up with bills. Never mind food.”

Globe Santa will help both mothers and their children. They will not be disappointed Christmas morning.

Now in its 64th year, the program provides Christmas gifts to thousands of children each year through the generosity of its donors.

Please consider giving to help the yuletide effort. You can contribute by mail, phone, or online at globesanta.org.

Advertisement

Tom Coakley can be reached at thomas.coakley@globe.com.