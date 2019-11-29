The storm may start as snow and switch over to rain, depending on how shifting weather patterns end up aligning Sunday night into Monday and possibly into Tuesday, forecasters wrote Friday.

A “storm system is likely to bring impactful amounts of snow Sunday into Monday especially interior Southern New England,’’ forecasters wrote Friday.

A spate of cold, dry air that settled over Massachusetts Friday will be pushed aside by a long-duration winter storm that could generate significant amounts of snow north and west of Interstate 95 starting Sunday night, the National Weather Service said.

It’s still too soon to generate a more precise forecast, the weather service said.

“Confidence continues to increase that we will see a significant and long duration winter storm affect southern New England from Sunday through early Tuesday,’’ forecasters wrote early Friday. But “a high degree of uncertainty remains regarding the track and strength of the low as well as the thermal profile that will determine changes between precipitation types.”

If conditions ultimately support snowfall, the areas most likely to be hit are Massachusetts communities north and west of I-95, forecasters wrote.

A snowfall total forecast map issued by the weather service Friday predicted that by 7 a.m. Monday some areas of Western and Central Massachusetts could see six inches of snow. The weather service noted that the storm will continue past the forecast’s 72-hour timeframe — and an updated map to be issued Friday afternoon would be more comprehensive.

Coastal areas south of Boston could see more rain than snow because of warm Atlantic Ocean waters, forecasters wrote. The forecast map suggested the Cape and islands could just see rain.

On Friday, temperatures will reach the low 40s in Greater Boston and may stay in the high 30s away from the coast, according to the weather service. Winds will be gusting up to nearly 30 miles per hour through Saturday before weakening Sunday until the expected storm arrives.

“Dry, blustery and cold conditions will continue into tonight [Friday] with diminishing wind Saturday as high pressure builds into southern New England,’’ forecasters wrote.

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.