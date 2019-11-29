This time, the trip will include a Friday night fund-raiser. Tickets to the event, which will be hosted by longtime Democratic Party supporter Elizabeth Bagley, range from $250 to $1,000 a person.

The former vice president, who is now vying for the 2020 Democratic nomination, often spends Thanksgiving week on the island.

Biden previously visited Nantucket in August for another fund-raiser hosted by Bagley. In addition to being appointed a special diplomatic representative in President Obama’s administration, Bagley also served as President Bill Clinton’s ambassador to Portugal.

Biden was initially viewed as the clear Democratic front-runner in a crowded 2020 field, but the race for the nomination has tightened in recent months.

A Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll of likely New Hampshire Democratic primary voters shows a tight four-way contest between the former vice president, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.

Biden lost 9 percentage points in the Granite State compared with the last Suffolk/Globe poll in August.

But a national Quinnipiac poll released Tuesday showed Biden with a commanding lead. The previous Quinnipiac poll, published on Oct. 24, found Warren in the top spot. She sank to third place, with South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg taking second place.

Massachusetts has served as a productive stopping point on the campaign trail of 2020 presidential candidates seeking funds.

Biden has raked in $626,344 from Massachusetts in total individual contributions, while Warren, who represents the state, received $2.2 million and Buttigieg has received $1.5 million. Meanwhile, President Trump, a Republican, has racked up $658,144 in donations from Massachusetts, according to FEC filings.