A New Hampshire man who was involved in two crashes in Reading and Wakefield that injured six people was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence Friday evening, police said.

Jonathan Markow, 29, of Hampton, was also charged with operating to endanger and additional charges are likely to follow, Reading police said in a statement.

Markow was driving a 2009 Chevy Tahoe when he was involved in a crash in Wakefield that he allegedly fled before crashing into two cars on Walkers Brook Drive in Reading around 8:10 p.m., the statement said.