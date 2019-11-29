fb-pixel
Hundreds gathered Friday at Macy’s in Downtown Crossing for the lighting of the store’s Christmas tree.Erin Clark for The Boston Globe
Children and their parents stood against a fence at the front of the viewing area.Erin Clark for The Boston Globe
From left: Ethan, Ethan, and Brian boosted themselves up on the fence to get a better view.Erin Clark for The Boston Globe
Among the performers appearing were the Tufts Beelzebubs, Urban Nutcracker, and R&B singer Ashanti. Erin Clark for The Boston Globe
Jinmy Chen, 4, peered over the fence at the front of the viewing area.Erin Clark for The Boston Globe
The Urban Nutcracker cast performed for the crowd.Erin Clark for The Boston Globe
Children sipped on hot chocolate while taking in the performances.Erin Clark for The Boston Globe
Ashanti sang to the crowd during Friday’s event.Erin Clark for The Boston Globe