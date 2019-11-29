On Tuesday night, officers responded to the same address for reports of gunshots and recovered ballistic evidence, said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.

Junior Gonzalez, 21, of Roxbury was arrested around 7 p.m. Wednesday near 80 Marcella St., across the street from Marcella Playground, Boston police said in a statement.

A day after police responded to gunshots reported near a playground in Roxbury, officers on patrol near the same park arrested a man on gun charges and recovered a loaded pistol Wednesday evening, police said.

Because of the incident and overall increased gun activity near the park, officers were patrolling the area Wednesday night, police said. While traveling on Highland Street toward Marcella Street, the officers saw several people, including Gonzalez, in the park.

When the officers stopped their car, Gonzalez allegedly began to walk quickly away from them. When the officers got out of their car to speak to Gonzalez, he allegedly shielded his body away from the officers and continued to walk away from them, police said.

Worried that Gonzalez was in possession of a weapon, the officers conducted a pat-frisk and found a loaded Glock Model 17 in his waistband, police said.

Gonzalez was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, ammunition, and a large-capacity feeding device, and trespassing, police said.

He was arraigned in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court on Friday morning, said Renee Algarin, a spokeswoman for the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

The judge set a bail of $1,000 with the conditions that Gonzalez wear a GPS tracking device, abide by curfew, and stay away from Marcella Playground. He is set to return to court Jan. 9, Algarin said.

