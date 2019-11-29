A rollover car crash in East Boston injured multiple people early Friday morning, police said.
The accident occurred around 2 a.m. at 683 Bennington St., Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman, said.
Tavares did not know how many total were injured but said some people involved were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.
No additional information was immediately available.
